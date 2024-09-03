Business

Follow THESE 5 important tips before applying for Personal Loan

Loan Tips: Know These Before Taking a Loan

It is very important to know about some things before taking a personal loan. If you ignore these things, you are likely to lose money. Let's know about those tips.

Choose the Right Loan Amount

Before taking a personal loan, one should choose the right amount of loan. This amount should be such that you can easily repay it.

Check Interest Rates

Be sure to check the interest rates when taking a personal loan. Failing to do so can cost you dearly.

Compare Interest Rates

Before taking a personal loan, compare the interest rates of different banks and financial institutions.

Check Credit Score

You should definitely check your CIBIL score when taking a personal loan. It is difficult to get a loan if your CIBIL score is not good.

Don't take broker's help

Take a personal loan directly through the bank. Taking a loan through a broker can be expensive for you. Know in advance about your EMI etc.

Check tenure of the Loan

Be careful about the loan tenure when taking a personal loan. Choose the tenure keeping in mind your repayment capacity.

Understand hidden charges

Many times banks or financial institutions also charge hidden charges. Know about them. Also keep complete information about the transactions.

