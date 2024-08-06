How to make lakhs from Instagram reels in 2024?

Business
Discover the secrets to monetizing Instagram Reels and turning your creativity into cash. Here’s how you can leverage Reels for substantial earnings!
Use Instagram Reels to showcase and promote your products or services. Create engaging content to drive your audience to make purchases or sign up for offers.
Set up an Instagram shop and use shoppable Reels to directly sell products. Link your catalog, offer discounts, and highlight new arrivals right within the app.
Collaborate with brands as an influencer to create sponsored Reels. Charge brands for promoting their products, and leverage your following to secure lucrative deals.
Promote products through affiliate marketing and earn commissions on sales. Share affiliate links in your Reels and increase your earnings with every purchase made.
Set up Instagram subscriptions to offer exclusive content. Followers pay for access to special Reels, live streams, stories, and more, generating a steady income.
Monetize your Reels by offering services such as coaching or consultations. Use Reels to showcase your expertise and attract clients who need your services.
Enable subscriptions to earn recurring income. Subscribers get exclusive content and perks, and you receive payouts directly from Instagram, with prices you set.
If eligible, use Instagram gifts to earn from your followers. Viewers can send virtual stars as gifts, and you earn money based on the stars received, with a minimum payout.