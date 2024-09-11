Business

Reliance Industries to L&T: Stocks to watch on September 11, 2024

Image credits: Freepik

SpiceJet

SpiceJet has achieved an agreement with Carlyle Group's commercial aviation unit to write off a $40.2 million payment obligation and a $30 million conversion of arrears to equity.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Maruti Suzuki India

As it prepares to launch its first electric vehicle in January 2025, it intends to solve major consumer concerns such as range anxiety, charging infrastructure, and resale value.

Image credits: iSTOCK

L&T

L&T Semiconductor Technologies, a division of L&T, has formed a strategic cooperation with IBM to develop processor designs for edge devices and hybrid cloud systems.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Reliance Industries

Reliance Retail Ventures, RIL's retail business, has created a 50/50 joint venture with Delta Galil Industries to expand its apparel offerings in India. 

Image credits: freepik

Mahindra And Mahindra

The business has replied to the Congress party's charges of special treatment for market regulator Sebi and its chairman.

Image credits: Freepik@Chano_1_Na

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea continues to have difficulty obtaining loans from public-sector banks due to its obligations and lack of a clear capital expenditure plan.

Image credits: Freepik@belajar
Find Next One