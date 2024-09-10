Nagaland state lottery September 10, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

Business
Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India- Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam.
The winning number of Dear Godavari morning is 70C 69060 and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
Dear Comet result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
Dear Goose night result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.
4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000.