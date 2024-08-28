6 apps to track share prices

Business
Offers real-time stock quotes, news, and portfolio tracking. It's user-friendly and provides a comprehensive view of market data.
Integrated with Google services, it provides up-to-date stock prices, news, and historical data, and is easily accessible via Google search.
Known for its in-depth financial news and market data, Bloomberg’s app provides real-time stock prices, analysis, and personalized news feeds.
This app offers advanced charting tools and real-time data, as well as a social platform for sharing trading ideas and strategies.
While primarily a trading platform, Robinhood also provides real-time stock quotes and financial news. It’s a good choice if you’re also interested in trading.
Provides real-time stock market data, financial news, and analysis. It’s useful for tracking stocks and following market trends.