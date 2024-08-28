Business

6 apps to track share prices

Image credits: Freepik

Yahoo Finance

Offers real-time stock quotes, news, and portfolio tracking. It's user-friendly and provides a comprehensive view of market data.

Image credits: freepik

Google Finance

Integrated with Google services, it provides up-to-date stock prices, news, and historical data, and is easily accessible via Google search.

Image credits: freepik

Bloomberg

Known for its in-depth financial news and market data, Bloomberg’s app provides real-time stock prices, analysis, and personalized news feeds.

Image credits: freepik

TradingView

This app offers advanced charting tools and real-time data, as well as a social platform for sharing trading ideas and strategies.

Image credits: Getty

Robinhood

While primarily a trading platform, Robinhood also provides real-time stock quotes and financial news. It’s a good choice if you’re also interested in trading.

Image credits: Getty

MarketWatch

Provides real-time stock market data, financial news, and analysis. It’s useful for tracking stocks and following market trends.

Image credits: Freepik
