RBL Bank to Bandhan Bank: Top bank stocks to buy now for high returns

1. Bandhan Bank Share Price Target

Brokerage firm CLSA has advised to buy shares of Bandhan Bank. The target for this share for the long term is ₹220, which is about 46% higher than the current price of ₹147.30.

2. RBL Bank Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Centrum Broking has advised betting on RBL Bank shares. Its target for the long term is ₹231, which is about 32% higher than the current price of ₹175.18.

3. AU Small Finance Bank Share Price Target

Centrum Broking has given a buy rating on AU Small Finance Bank with a target price of ₹748, indicating a potential 38% upside from ₹554.65.

4. Suryoday Small Finance Bank Share Price Target

This is also bullish on the shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank. The target price of this share is ₹183. On Tuesday, February 25, this share is trading in the range of ₹104.

5. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Target

Centrum Broking has also advised to keep shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in the portfolio for the long term. Its target price is ₹59, which is currently at ₹36.11.

6. Equitas Small Finance Bank Share Price Target

Centrum Broking has advised betting on the shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank. The target price of this share is ₹100, which is about 75% higher than the current price of ₹57.68.

Note

Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.

