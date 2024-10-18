Business

Petrol pump profit margins: How much do owners earn per litre?

Let's look at profit margin earned by petrol pumps when filling a litre of fuel and other modes of income.

Profit based on several factors

Profit of fuel pumps in India can vary based on several factors.

Margin is low

Generally, the profit margin on fuel sales is very low.

Profit per liter

Often, the pump owner receives Rs 2 to 3 per litre.

Ways to increase profit

Overall profit can be increased in many ways.

Additional services

Car washing, convenience stores, restaurants, etc. will increase the income of the pumps.

Sales volume

Even though the margin is low, high sales volume will lead to better overall profit.

Location

Pumps in busy locations perform better.

Operating cost

Efficiently managing operating costs will improve net income.

Monthly profit

A busy petrol pump can earn a net profit of Rs 1 lakh to 5 lakhs per month. But it can vary greatly based on the factors mentioned above.

