Petrol pump profit margins: How much do owners earn per litre?

Business
Let's look at profit margin earned by petrol pumps when filling a litre of fuel and other modes of income.
Profit of fuel pumps in India can vary based on several factors.
Generally, the profit margin on fuel sales is very low.
Often, the pump owner receives Rs 2 to 3 per litre.
Overall profit can be increased in many ways.
Car washing, convenience stores, restaurants, etc. will increase the income of the pumps.
Even though the margin is low, high sales volume will lead to better overall profit.
Pumps in busy locations perform better.
Efficiently managing operating costs will improve net income.
A busy petrol pump can earn a net profit of Rs 1 lakh to 5 lakhs per month. But it can vary greatly based on the factors mentioned above.