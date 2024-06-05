 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Business

CNG on June 5: How much it costs in your city?

Image credits: Freepik

CNG price in Delhi

CNG- 74.09

CNG price in Mumbai

CNG - 73.50

CNG price in Chennai

CNG - 86

CNG price in Hyderabad

CNG - 90.50

CNG price in Bengaluru

CNG - 81.50

