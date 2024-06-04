 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Business

LS Polls results stock market crash: Top losers on June 4

Image credits: freepik

Markets crashed

The BSE Sensex closed 5.74 per cent or 4,389 points at 72,079, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 5.93 per cent or 1,379 points lower.

Image credits: freepik

Worst hit loss

Shares of companies such as PFC, REC Ltd and Adani Ports suffered the worst hit in today's market mayhem.

Image credits: freepik

Which companies saw a loss?

Companies like HUDCO, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, Titagargh Rail and Adani Total Gas also witnessed an over 15% crash so far in the day.

Image credits: freepik

On NSE

Shares of Ambuja Cements, Adani Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers, Adani Ports, BEL, GAIL, Hindustan Copper, BHEL, Adani Power, Hindustan Aeronautics, Bank of Baroda fell.

Image credits: Freepik

Nifty50 lot

Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises experienced the highest fall of 19.4% and 15% respectively, while PSUs NTPC, ONGC and Powergrid were down by over 14%.

Image credits: freepik

Who saw some gain?

FMCG, pharma and healthcare stocks like DMart, Hindustan Unilever, Max Healthcare, Marico and Colgate-Palmolive managed to show gains of up to 3%.

Image credits: freepik
Find Next One