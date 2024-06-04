Business
The BSE Sensex closed 5.74 per cent or 4,389 points at 72,079, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 5.93 per cent or 1,379 points lower.
Shares of companies such as PFC, REC Ltd and Adani Ports suffered the worst hit in today's market mayhem.
Companies like HUDCO, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, Titagargh Rail and Adani Total Gas also witnessed an over 15% crash so far in the day.
Shares of Ambuja Cements, Adani Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers, Adani Ports, BEL, GAIL, Hindustan Copper, BHEL, Adani Power, Hindustan Aeronautics, Bank of Baroda fell.
Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises experienced the highest fall of 19.4% and 15% respectively, while PSUs NTPC, ONGC and Powergrid were down by over 14%.
FMCG, pharma and healthcare stocks like DMart, Hindustan Unilever, Max Healthcare, Marico and Colgate-Palmolive managed to show gains of up to 3%.