Vedanta to HDFC Bank: Stocks to watch on September 05, 2024

Vedanta

Vedanta stated that its display glass business is likely to grow tenfold following the consolidation of its stake in AvanStrate Inc.

Adani Enterprises'

Adani Enterprises' maiden retail bond issuance, aimed at raising up to Rs 800 crore, has been fully subscribed. 

HDFC Bank

Quant Mutual Fund has most likely liquidated its entire stake in HDFC Bank, which was once one of its top holdings.

Mastek

Capital Group sold its 5.6 percent interest in Mastek for more than Rs 475 crore. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund purchased Mastek stock.

Allied Blenders and Distillers

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABDL) has got board clearance to purchase an 80% interest in a new company with film star Ranveer Singh. 

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries has acquired the entire 10 GWh capacity of the Advanced Chemistry Cell under the second phase of the Production Linked Incentive scheme. 

