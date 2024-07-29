Business

Paytm to Hindustan Unilever: Stocks to watch on July 29

Paytm

The inter-ministerial council that handles China-related investments has yet to approve Paytm's plan to invest in its payment aggregator unit.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank infused Rs 500 crore into its subsidiary, ICICI Home Finance, in the first quarter of FY25, according to Sandeep Batra, Executive Director of the bank.

NTPC

NTPC reported a net profit of Rs 4,511 crore, up 11% from Rs 4,733 crore in the same period last year. 
 

Hindustan Unilever

The government is considering tightening FDI criteria in the tobacco sector to reduce the amount of room available for promotional efforts and to combat smuggling. 

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Their net profit fell 0.90% on year to Rs 1,392.4 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, while income from operations increased by 13.88% to Rs 6,757.9 crore.

Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank reported a net profit of Rs 3,252 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, up 159% from Rs 1,255 crore in the same quarter last year.

