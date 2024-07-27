Business

Looking for tax relief? Check out these Income Tax-free nations

Image credits: Getty

1. United Arab Emirates (UAE):

The UAE is one of the most popular destinations for expatriates and businesses due to its zero-income tax policy. The country thrives on its oil revenue.

Image credits: Getty

2. Bahamas:

The Bahamas is a well-known tax haven with no income tax, capital gains tax, or inheritance tax. The country's economy heavily relies on tourism and offshore banking.

Image credits: i stock

3. Bahrain:

Bahrain does not levy personal income tax, making it an appealing destination for expatriates. The country's economy is driven by oil, banking, and tourism sectors.

Image credits: i stcok

4. Bermuda:

Bermuda is another country with no income tax, which contributes to its reputation as a tax haven. The island nation relies on tourism, insurance, and international business.

Image credits: Getty

5. Monaco:

Monaco is famous for its luxurious lifestyle, casinos, and tax-free living. The principality does not impose income tax on its residents, making it a haven for the rich and famous.

Image credits: Getty

6. Cayman Islands:

The Cayman Island's economy is based on tourism and finance, attracting businesses and expatriates seeking a tax-efficient environment.

Image credits: Getty

7. Saudi Arabia:

Saudi Arabia does not levy personal income tax on individuals. The country's economy is heavily dependent on oil exports, which fund its public services and infrastructure.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One