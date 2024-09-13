Business

Paytm to HDFC Bank: Stocks to watch on September 13, 2024

Adani Group

Gautam Adani-Adani Group has stated that it is not involved in any Swiss judicial actions. 

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel has teamed with Sparkle to buy extra capacity on the Blue-Raman Submarine Cable System, improving its connectivity between Asia and Europe. 

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank is working with global banks to unload loans worth up to Rs 8,400 crore.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet has petitioned the Supreme Court to challenge a Delhi High Court judgment that grounded three of its leased engines. 

Paytm

The company is focusing on its core payments business and hopes to achieve profitability shortly, according to Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm's founder and CEO.

IRCTC, LIC

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has boosted its shareholding in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to around 9.3%.

