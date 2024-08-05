Business
With its intuitive interface, users can easily track and manage their investments, access detailed fund information, and get personalized recommendations.
It is the mutual fund platform of Zerodha, one of India's leading stockbrokers. It allows investors to buy direct mutual funds without any commission, ensuring higher returns.
It is financial app that provides various investment options. It simplifies investment process with its paperless KYC and offers tools to help investors make informed decisions.
An investment app that offers direct mutual fund investments at zero cost. It provides tools for goal-based investing, making it easier for users to plan their financial future.
Part of the Paytm ecosystem, it offers simple platform for mutual fund investments. It provides a variety of funds to choose from and aims to make investing accessible to everyone.
An online investment platform that offers a variety of mutual funds, along with other financial products. It provides advisory services to help users choose the right funds.
KFinKart by KFin Technologies is another app providing access to a wide range of mutual funds. It is designed to make investing simpler and more accessible.
A wealth management app that helps users invest in mutual funds based on their goals. It offers scientifically designed portfolios and regular reviews to ensure optimal returns.