SBI to Infosys: Stocks to watch on August 05

Business
SBI announced a 1 percent increase in net profit to Rs 17,035.16 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
Titan's standalone net profit fell 1% to Rs 770 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 777 crore a year ago, owing mostly to lower demand as gold prices rose.
The biscuit manufacturer recorded a 14.5% increase in overall net profit to Rs 524 crore for the June quarter, up from Rs 458 crore in the same period last year.
The GST authorities have withdrawn a notice demanding Rs 3,898 crore from Infosys, part of a total tax demand of Rs 32,403 crore issued last week.
The Adani Group-owned cement company has announced its first substantial investment in Bihar, establishing a 6 MTPA cement grinding mill at a cost of almost Rs 1,600 crore.
Bank of India reported a 10% increase in net profit to Rs 1,702.7 crore for Q1, up from Rs 1,551 crore in the previous year's quarter.