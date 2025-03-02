Business

Nukleus office to Beezaasan Explotech: IPOs to watch THIS week

Stock Market Going Through a Bad Phase

The stock market has been going through a very bad phase for the past several months. The market is closing in the red almost every day

1 IPO to Open, 4 Listings Next Week

Even in this period of decline, money can be made from the stock market. The safest investment for this is IPOs. Next week, 1 IPO will open while there will be 4 listings

IPO Opening Next Week

NAPS Global India IPO

From When to When - March 4 to 6

Issue Price - ₹90 per share

Listing Date - March 11, 2025

Listing of These 4 IPOs Will Happen

1- Beezaasan Explotech IPO

Issue Price - ₹175 per share

Listing Date - March 3, 2025

2- Nukleus Office Solutions IPO

Issue Price - ₹234 per share

Listing Date - March 4, 2025

3- Shreenath Paper IPO

Issue Price - ₹44 per share

Listing Date - March 5, 2025

4- Balaji Phosphates IPO

Issue Price - ₹66-70 per share

Listing Date - March 7, 2025

Disclaimer

Investment in the stock market is subject to all kinds of risks. Be sure to consult a good expert before investing in any stock.

