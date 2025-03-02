Nukleus office to Beezaasan Explotech: IPOs to watch THIS week

Business
The stock market has been going through a very bad phase for the past several months. The market is closing in the red almost every day
Even in this period of decline, money can be made from the stock market. The safest investment for this is IPOs. Next week, 1 IPO will open while there will be 4 listings
NAPS Global India IPO
From When to When - March 4 to 6
Issue Price - ₹90 per share
Listing Date - March 11, 2025
1- Beezaasan Explotech IPO
Issue Price - ₹175 per share
Listing Date - March 3, 2025
Issue Price - ₹234 per share
Listing Date - March 4, 2025
Issue Price - ₹44 per share
Listing Date - March 5, 2025
Issue Price - ₹66-70 per share
Listing Date - March 7, 2025
Investment in the stock market is subject to all kinds of risks. Be sure to consult a good expert before investing in any stock.
