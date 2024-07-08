Top 7 Income Investment Plans in India

Business
Fixed Deposits are one of the most popular and safest investment options in India, offering a fixed rate of return over a specified period.
The Public Provident Fund is a long-term investment option backed by the Government of India, offering attractive interest rates and tax benefits.
National Savings Certificates are fixed-income investment products that encourage savings among investors and offer tax benefits.
The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme is designed to provide investors with a guaranteed monthly income.
SCSS is a government-backed savings scheme specifically for senior citizens, offering higher interest rates.
Debt mutual funds invest in fixed-income securities like bonds and government securities, providing regular income with moderate risk.
REITs allow investors to invest in income-generating real estate assets without directly owning the property.