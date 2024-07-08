Business

Top 7 Income Investment Plans in India

1. Fixed Deposits (FDs):

Fixed Deposits are one of the most popular and safest investment options in India, offering a fixed rate of return over a specified period.

2. Public Provident Fund (PPF):

The Public Provident Fund is a long-term investment option backed by the Government of India, offering attractive interest rates and tax benefits.

3. National Savings Certificates (NSC):

National Savings Certificates are fixed-income investment products that encourage savings among investors and offer tax benefits.

4. Monthly Income Scheme (MIS)

The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme is designed to provide investors with a guaranteed monthly income.

5. Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS)

SCSS is a government-backed savings scheme specifically for senior citizens, offering higher interest rates.

6. Mutual Funds (Debt Funds):

Debt mutual funds invest in fixed-income securities like bonds and government securities, providing regular income with moderate risk.

7. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs):

REITs allow investors to invest in income-generating real estate assets without directly owning the property.

