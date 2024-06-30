Nagaland state lottery June 30, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

Business
Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India- Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam.
The winning number of Dear Yamuna morning is 52L 28104 and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
Dear Vixen result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
Dear Toucan night result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.
Lottery tickets can be purchased offline from a local agent or online through authorized merchants. There are a few online dealers where you may buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.