Nagaland state lottery July 15, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

Lottery in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India- Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam.

Dear Narmada morning result

The winning number of Dear Narmada morning is awaited and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Dear River result

Dear River result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Dear Stork night result

Dear Stork night result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

How much money will the first 3 winners get?

1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.

How much money will the other winners get?

4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000.

