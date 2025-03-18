Business

Steve Jobs' must-read book list: 5 titles that shaped his vision

Image credits: Twitter

Autobiography of a Yogi

Jobs' favorite book on spirituality, meditation, and self-realization.

Image credits: Twitter

Moby-Dick

A tale of obsession and ambition that paralleled Jobs' relentless pursuit of innovation.

Image credits: Instagram@SteveJobsok

Be Here Now

Introduced Jobs to mindfulness and living in the present moment.

Image credits: Pinterest

Only the Paranoid Survive

A business strategy book that shaped Jobs' focus on adaptability and competition.

Image credits: Twitter

Zen Mind, Beginner's Mind

A Zen Buddhist guide that influenced Jobs' minimalist mindset and creativity.

Image credits: Twitter

