Steve Jobs' must-read book list: 5 titles that shaped his vision

Business
Jobs' favorite book on spirituality, meditation, and self-realization.
A tale of obsession and ambition that paralleled Jobs' relentless pursuit of innovation.
Introduced Jobs to mindfulness and living in the present moment.
A business strategy book that shaped Jobs' focus on adaptability and competition.
A Zen Buddhist guide that influenced Jobs' minimalist mindset and creativity.
