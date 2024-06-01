Business
Karnataka, once a top choice for foreign investors, saw a significant decline in FDI in 2023-24, while other states reported growth.
FDI in Karnataka dropped from $10.42 billion (Rs. 86,000 crores) in 2022-23 to $6.57 billion (Rs. 54,000 crores) in 2023-24.
Maharashtra's foreign investment increased from $14.8 billion (Rs. 1.23 lakh crore) in 2022-23 to $15.1 billion (Rs. 1.25 lakh crore) in 2023-24.
Gujarat saw its FDI rise from $4.7 billion (Rs. 39,000 crores) in 2022-23 to $7.3 billion (Rs. 60,000 crores) in 2023-24.
FDI inflows grew in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Jharkhand, highlighting their increasing appeal to foreign investors.
Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana experienced a decrease in foreign investments in 2023-24.
India's overall FDI fell by 3.49%, from $46.03 billion (Rs. 3.83 lakh crore) in 2022-23 to $44.42 billion (Rs. 3.6 lakh crore) in 2023-24.
The 2021-22 fiscal year saw an all-time high in FDI with $84.83 billion (Rs. 7 lakh crore) flowing into the country.