Know the daily ATM withdrawal limits of top 5 banks

Although UPI transactions have increased, many people still prefer cash. While withdrawing cash from ATMs is easy, banks have set limits for it.
The limits for withdrawing cash from ATMs are not the same for all banks. SBI, PNB, HDFC, Axis Bank, BOB ATM cash withdrawal rules for you
For SBI, with Classic Debit Card and Maestro Card, you can withdraw up to 20,000 per day, and with Platinum International Card, you can withdraw up to 1 lakh.
Limit for Go Linked and Touchtop cards is 40,000. After 3 free transactions per month in metro cities and 5 in other cities, SBI charges Rs 5 on SBI ATMs and Rs 10 on non-SBI ATMs.
PNB customers also have a cash withdrawal limit on debit cards. With PNB Platinum Debit Card, you can withdraw up to Rs 50,000 per day.
With PNB Classic Debit Card, you can withdraw up to 25,000, and with Gold Debit Card, you can withdraw up to 50,000. PNB offers 3 free withdrawals in metro cities.
HDFC Bank allows withdrawals of up to 50,000 per day on Millennia and Rewards cards, and 25,000 on MoneyBack Debit Card. Charges apply after 5 free transactions per month.
The cash withdrawal limit at Axis Bank is Rs 40,000 per day. In addition, a fee of Rs 21 is charged on all withdrawals.
With BOB BPCL, MasterCard DI Platinum Debit Cards, you can withdraw up to Rs 50,000 per day. The daily limit on MasterCard Classic DI Card is Rs 25,000.