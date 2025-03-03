International Women's Day 2025: Meet 7 inspiring women entrepreneurs

Business
Let's honor India's female entrepreneurs on this International Women's Day, who defied patriarchy and became a major source of inspiration for people across the nation.
Richa Kar co-founded Zivame, a popular Indian online lingerie store, after noticing the limited options available for women and wanting to revolutionize the market.
Mamaearth was co-founded by Ghazal. When she couldn't locate toxin-free items for her infant in India, she launched her own brand.
An outstanding businesswoman, Indra Nooyi has cleared the way for many. She is considered one of the most influential women in the world and was once the CEO of Pepsico.
Divya is the director and co-founder of BYJU's, an online tuition platform situated in Bangalore. This ed-tech business revolutionized the Indian online education market.
In Delhi, Vandana Luthra founded VLCC as a wellness service center. Her brand has since expanded to a value of $2.4 billion. She is also a recipient of the Padma Shri.
Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, is known for her sharp remarks on Shark Tank. Founded in 2015, the brand is now valued at ₹4,100 crore.
Following a few years in the corporate sector, Uapasna Taku and her spouse started their own business, MobiKwik, in 2009.
