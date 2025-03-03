Business

International Women's Day 2025: Meet 7 inspiring women entrepreneurs

Let's honor India's female entrepreneurs on this International Women's Day, who defied patriarchy and became a major source of inspiration for people across the nation.

Image credits: Instagram

Richa Kar

Richa Kar co-founded Zivame, a popular Indian online lingerie store, after noticing the limited options available for women and wanting to revolutionize the market.

Image credits: Instagram

Ghazal Alagh

Mamaearth was co-founded by Ghazal. When she couldn't locate toxin-free items for her infant in India, she launched her own brand.

Image credits: Instagram

Indra Nooyi

An outstanding businesswoman, Indra Nooyi has cleared the way for many. She is considered one of the most influential women in the world and was once the CEO of Pepsico.

Image credits: Instagram

Divya Gokulnath

Divya is the director and co-founder of BYJU's, an online tuition platform situated in Bangalore. This ed-tech business revolutionized the Indian online education market.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Vandana Luthra

In Delhi, Vandana Luthra founded VLCC as a wellness service center. Her brand has since expanded to a value of $2.4 billion. She is also a recipient of the Padma Shri. 

Image credits: Instagram

Vineeta Singh

Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, is known for her sharp remarks on Shark Tank. Founded in 2015, the brand is now valued at ₹4,100 crore.

Image credits: Instagram

Upasana Taku

Following a few years in the corporate sector, Uapasna Taku and her spouse started their own business, MobiKwik, in 2009.

Image credits: Instagram

Gold price FALLS again: Check latest 24k gold rates on March 3

Nukleus office to Beezaasan Explotech: IPOs to watch THIS week

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 2: Check 22k 8 gram gold rate here

Qatar Gold Rate on March 2: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold stands at QAR 2,584