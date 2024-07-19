Infosys to Tech Mahindra: Stocks to watch on July 19

Business
Infosys' profit fell 20.1 percent to Rs 6,368 crore. Other income falls 72% to Rs 733 crore, while revenue rises 3.7% to Rs 39,315 crore.
Q1FY25 net loss is Rs 22.7 crore year on year; revenue rises 7.6 percent to Rs 1,069.3 crore.
Rallis India's profit fell 23.8% to Rs 48 crore in Q1FY25, while revenue rose 0.1% to Rs 783 crore.
Tech Mahindra approves the merger of its subsidiary vCustomer Philippines (Cebu) Inc. with the parent firm.
Q1FY25 profit falls 8.9% year on year to Rs 292.4 crore, while revenue rises 15% to Rs 1,009.8 crore.
The US FDA has classified an injectables manufacturing plant inspection in Gujarat as Official Action Indicated.