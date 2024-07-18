Business

5 mistakes to avoid if you want higher returns

Image credits: Freepik

1. Chasing top performing funds

Investors tend to invest in funds that have outperformed, overlooking fact that past performance doesn’t guarantee success. A wiser approach is to allow 2-3 yrs for performance.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Reacting to market crashes

Market downturns actually present opportunities for long-term wealth creation. However, many investors react by withdrawing their investments, often at a loss or minimal profit.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Discontinuing SIPs and withdrawing

Stopping SIPs disrupts the consistency of disciplined investments and hampers the accumulation of units. SIPs aid in averaging investment costs, crucial for compounding growth.

Image credits: FREEPIK

4. Not investing enough money

Ensuring the proportional alignment of your mutual fund investments with your future financial objectives is crucial. 

Image credits: FREEPIK

5. Short term focus

Avoid investing in mutual funds for short-term gains. It’s essential to have a long-term investment horizon of at least seven years, preferably longer.

Image credits: FREEPIK
Find Next One