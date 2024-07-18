Business
Investors tend to invest in funds that have outperformed, overlooking fact that past performance doesn’t guarantee success. A wiser approach is to allow 2-3 yrs for performance.
Market downturns actually present opportunities for long-term wealth creation. However, many investors react by withdrawing their investments, often at a loss or minimal profit.
Stopping SIPs disrupts the consistency of disciplined investments and hampers the accumulation of units. SIPs aid in averaging investment costs, crucial for compounding growth.
Ensuring the proportional alignment of your mutual fund investments with your future financial objectives is crucial.
Avoid investing in mutual funds for short-term gains. It’s essential to have a long-term investment horizon of at least seven years, preferably longer.