Business

Infosys to Tata Tech: Stocks to watch out on July 18

L&T Finance

L&T Finance reported a 29.1 percent increase in net profit to Rs 685.5 crore in the first quarter, driven by a 17.4 percent increase in revenue to Rs 3,784.4 crore.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises'

Zee Entertainment Enterprises' board has approved raising cash by selling 5% foreign currency convertible bonds worth $239 million (roughly Rs 1,997.22 crore) to chosen investors.

SpiceJet

Ashish Kumar has resigned as SpiceJet's Head of Finance and CFO. Joyakesh Podder has been named as head of finance and deputy CFO, beginning July 15.

TVS Motor

TVS Motor Company is investing 200 million pounds in Norton Motorcycles for international expansion, with an initial focus on the United States, Germany, France, Italy, and India.

Aditya Birla Money

Aditya Birla Money reported a strong 73.4 percent increase in Q1 net profit to Rs 16.4 crore, with net interest income growing 47.8 percent to Rs 88.5 crore.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea lost 9.24 lakh users in May but still has an 18.66 percent market share of wireless subscribers as of May 2024.

