Why are stock markets closed on weekends, holidays?

Liquidity

Markets need time to ensure that trading can occur smoothly and efficiently. Closing on weekends allows for better management of liquidity.

Operational Hours

Most trading systems and exchanges have specific operational hours, and weekends provide necessary downtime for maintenance and upgrades.

Global Coordination

Stock markets around the world often align their schedules, and many markets are closed on weekends, making it easier to manage international trading activities.

Regulatory Standards

Regulations often require markets to have set operating hours to ensure transparency and stability.

Reduced Trading Activity

Historically, weekends see less trading activity, and keeping the markets open would not justify the costs and operational needs.

Stability and efficiency

Overall, these closures help maintain a stable and efficient trading environment.

