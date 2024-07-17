Why are stock markets closed on weekends, holidays?

Business
Markets need time to ensure that trading can occur smoothly and efficiently. Closing on weekends allows for better management of liquidity.
Most trading systems and exchanges have specific operational hours, and weekends provide necessary downtime for maintenance and upgrades.
Stock markets around the world often align their schedules, and many markets are closed on weekends, making it easier to manage international trading activities.
Regulations often require markets to have set operating hours to ensure transparency and stability.
Historically, weekends see less trading activity, and keeping the markets open would not justify the costs and operational needs.
Overall, these closures help maintain a stable and efficient trading environment.