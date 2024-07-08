Infosys to Nykaa, Stock to watch out on July 08

Business
Nykaa expects its revenue to climb by 22-23% year on year in the first quarter. GMV (gross merchandise value) increase for the quarter is expected to be in the mid-20s.
NLC India has acquired the rights to develop the Machhakata coal mine in Angul, Odisha, marking its second commercial coal mine block in the state.
Bandhan Bank's board has nominated Ratan Kumar Kesh as Interim MD & CEO, beginning July 10, for three months or until a new MD & CEO is chosen, whichever occurs first.
Hemant Lamba has resigned as Infosys' Executive Vice President and Global Head of Strategic Sales.
Titan performed well in Q1FY25, with a 9 percent increase in standalone business year on year and an expansion of its retail network to 3,096 locations by adding 61 new outlets.
The Board of Directors of Power Grid Corporation of India will meet on July 10 to discuss lifting borrowing limits for FY25 and funding for FY26.