Indigo to Nestle India: Stocks to watch out on July 26

Business
The billionaire Gautam Adani-led ports-to-power business reported that its Q1FY25 profit nearly doubled year on year, driven by robust energy sales and improved operating capacity.
The Bengaluru-based public-sector lender's net profit in Q1FY25 increased by 10.5% year on year to Rs 3,905 crore, boosted by non-interest income such as fees and recoveries.
Indus Tower has stated that its board of directors will meet on July 30, 2024, to discuss a proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares in the firm.
The airline will announce its Q1FY25 results on July 26th, following obstacles such as the roof collapse at Delhi airport and the global outage of Microsoft services.
Nestle India reported a 7% increase in net profit to Rs 746.6 crore in Q1FY25, while revenue increased 3.3% to Rs 4,814 crore.
Axis Bank's Q1FY25 results were mixed, with a net profit of Rs 6,035 crore, up from Rs 3,452 crore last year but 15% lower sequentially.