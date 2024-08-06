Business

Reliance Industries to Tata Chemicals: Stocks to watch on August 06

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel announced a significant 158 percent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit in the June quarter (Q1FY25). 

Triveni Turbine

The company recorded a 31.9% increase in profit to Rs 80.41 crore and a 23% increase in revenue to Rs 463.3 crore.

Brigade Enterprises

Brigade Enterprises reported a staggering 268 percent growth in profit to Rs 80.5 crore and a 64.8 percent increase in revenue to Rs 1,077.7 crore.

Reliance Industries

On August 29, Reliance Industries will host its forty-seventh Annual General Meeting.

Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals, on the other hand, saw a significant dip in profits, falling 67.6 percent to Rs 190 crore and revenue sliding 10.2 percent to Rs 3,789 crore.

Bharti Hexacom

Bharti Hexacom reported a 130% growth in profit to Rs 511.2 crore, although earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) and margin fell somewhat.

