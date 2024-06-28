HDFC to ICICI Bank: Check latest FD rates of 5 banks

Business
Bank Fixed Deposit Rates In India: Before investing, examine the FD rates given by various banks.
Fixed deposit rates at PNB vary from 3.50 to 7.50 percent. Normal investors receive 6.75 percent on one-year fixed deposits, while seniors earn 7.25 percent.
The Bank provides FD rates from 3% to 7.50%. Seniors earn 0.5% interest, resulting in rates from 3.50% to 7.50% for 7-day to 10-year terms. Customers can earn 6.70% on 1-year FD
The bank offers low one-year fixed deposit rates of 6.60% for normal investors and 7.10% for seniors. Depending on maturity, it provides 3% to 7.75% interest rates for consumers.
SBI may anticipate interest rates ranging from 3% to 7%, with the elderly receiving an extra 50 basis points.
The bank offers a 6.80 per cent interest rate on one-year FDs, while the rate is 7 per cent for two to less than three years.