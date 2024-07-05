Business

HDFC Bank to PNB: Stocks to watch on July 05

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank's advances as of June 30 reached Rs 24.87 trillion, marking a 0.8% decrease from March 31. Year-on-year advances rose 14.9% when excluding the HDFC Ltd. merger impact.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto is preparing to become the world's first two-wheeler business to debut a CNG cycle on Friday. 

Nazara Technologies

The firm established a wholly-owned subsidiary called 'Nazara US Inc. in the state of Delaware, United States of America.

VST Industries

Radhakishan Damani boosted his share in the firm to 3.47 percent at the end of the June quarter, up from 1.95 percent in the March quarter of FY24.

IDFC First Bank

State insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has boosted its stake in IDFC First Bank to 2.68%, paying Rs 80.63 per share.

PNB

PNB's global business increased 10% year on year in the June quarter, while advances increased 13% year on year.

Ircon

Ircon secured an order for Rs 750.82 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

