HDFC Bank to PNB: Stocks to watch on July 05

HDFC Bank's advances as of June 30 reached Rs 24.87 trillion, marking a 0.8% decrease from March 31. Year-on-year advances rose 14.9% when excluding the HDFC Ltd. merger impact.
Bajaj Auto is preparing to become the world's first two-wheeler business to debut a CNG cycle on Friday.
The firm established a wholly-owned subsidiary called 'Nazara US Inc. in the state of Delaware, United States of America.
Radhakishan Damani boosted his share in the firm to 3.47 percent at the end of the June quarter, up from 1.95 percent in the March quarter of FY24.
State insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has boosted its stake in IDFC First Bank to 2.68%, paying Rs 80.63 per share.
PNB's global business increased 10% year on year in the June quarter, while advances increased 13% year on year.
Ircon secured an order for Rs 750.82 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).