Business

UCO bank to Ceat: 6 shares to watch today on March 4

1. REC Share

REC informed in an exchange filing on Monday that it will consider amending the Market Borrowing Program for FY25 on March 7th. The share closed 5% higher at ₹378.30 on March 3rd

2. IEX Share

Indian Energy Exchange Limited reported in February update that electricity traded volume increased by 9% year-on-year to 9,622 MU, Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume increased by 14%

3. CEAT Share

CEAT has created its subsidiary CEAT OHT Lanka in Sri Lanka, in which the company will have a 100% stake. On Monday, March 3rd, CEAT's share closed 6.22% lower at ₹2,375

4. Sudarshan Chemical Share

Sudarshan Chemical has completed the acquisition of Heubach Group. On Monday, March 3rd, the company's share closed 5.10% lower at ₹820.90

5. Godrej Properties Share

After the market closed on Monday, the company announced that the agreement for the development of a land parcel in Thrikkakara, Kochi, has been cancelled

6. UCO Bank Share

The bank announced that Sourav Kumar Dutta has resigned from the post of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The share closed 4.21% lower at ₹34.84 on Monday

Note

Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 3: 22k, 24k, 18k prices remain steady

Ruby Mills to Jupiter: Top 7 gaining stock to watch on March 3

Qatar Gold Rate on March 3: Rate of 24k gm gold RISES by QAR 4

UAE Gold Rate on March 3: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold stands at AED 2,578