UCO bank to Ceat: 6 shares to watch today on March 4

Business
REC informed in an exchange filing on Monday that it will consider amending the Market Borrowing Program for FY25 on March 7th. The share closed 5% higher at ₹378.30 on March 3rd
Indian Energy Exchange Limited reported in February update that electricity traded volume increased by 9% year-on-year to 9,622 MU, Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume increased by 14%
CEAT has created its subsidiary CEAT OHT Lanka in Sri Lanka, in which the company will have a 100% stake. On Monday, March 3rd, CEAT's share closed 6.22% lower at ₹2,375
Sudarshan Chemical has completed the acquisition of Heubach Group. On Monday, March 3rd, the company's share closed 5.10% lower at ₹820.90
After the market closed on Monday, the company announced that the agreement for the development of a land parcel in Thrikkakara, Kochi, has been cancelled
The bank announced that Sourav Kumar Dutta has resigned from the post of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The share closed 4.21% lower at ₹34.84 on Monday
