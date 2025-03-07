Business

AVI Polymers to Bengal Tea: 10 Top stocks to watch on March 7

1- AVI Polymers Ltd Share Price

Increase - 20%

Current Price - 17.28 Rupees

2- Bengal Tea & Fabrics Share Price

Increase - 19.99%

Current Price - 176.15 Rupees

3- Somi Conveyor Belting Share Price

Increase - 19.44%

Current Price - 184.95 Rupees

4- Balaxi Pharma Share Price

Increase - 18.45%

Current Price - 70.93 Rupees

5- Sah Polymers Share Price

Increase - 15.65%

Current Price - 98.49 Rupees

6- Laxmi Dental Share Price

Increase - 15.11%

Current Price - 429.45 Rupees

7- Jubilant Agri Share Price

Increase - 15.04%

Current Price - 1355.25 Rupees

8- Nahar Spinning Share Price

Increase - 14.03%

Current Price - 229.65 Rupees

9- Capital Trust Share Price

Increase - 13.90%

Current Price - 103.57 Rupees

10- Data Patterns (India) Share Price

Increase - 13.42%

Current Price - 1611.25 Rupees

Disclaimer

Investment in the stock market is subject to all risks. Be sure to consult a good expert before investing in any stock. 

