Adani Green Energy to Indigo Paints: Stocks to watch on Sept 06, 2024

Adani Green Energy

The Adani Group subsidiary is in talks with global banks to raise at least $1.5 billion through dollar bond issues. 

Indigo Paints

Peak XV Partners is selling an 11 percent share in Indigo Paints in a block sale worth Rs 770 crore. 

KEC International

KEC International has won orders totaling Rs 1,423 crore for the design, procurement, and installation of 380 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia.

Ashoka Buildcon

Ashoka Buildcon's subsidiary Viva Highways sells Pune land for Rs 453 crore.

Godfrey Phillips India

The Delhi High Court ruled in favor of Bina Modi, allowing her to vote at the company's AGM. 

