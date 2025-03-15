Kirloskar Oil to DLF: 8 top stocks for long term investments

Business
Brokerage firm Axis Direct advises buying Kirloskar Oil Engines shares for 15 days. The target price is ₹717 and the stop loss is ₹637
Axis Direct advises buying Narayana Hrudaya shares in the 5-15 day range. The target for this share is ₹1,785 and the stop loss should be ₹1,513
Axis Direct is also bullish on iron and steel products company Maharashtra Seamless. The target price is ₹734 and the stop loss is ₹646. Buy the share for 15 days
Axis Direct advises betting on Avanti Feeds shares. The target for this share is ₹985 and the stop loss should be ₹770. Buy the share for 5 to 15 days
Axis Direct advises betting on agriculture products company Kaveri Seeds. The target for 5-15 days is ₹1,213. A stop loss of ₹1,015 should be placed on this share
Brokerage firm Sharekhan advises buying DLF Ltd shares. For the long term, this share is expected to return up to 50% from the current price of ₹658
Sharekhan advises buying Can Fin Homes shares for the long term. The target price for this share is ₹850, which is about 40% higher than the current price of ₹604
Brokerage firm Elara Capital has given a buy rating on ZEN Technologies shares. The target price for this share for the long term is ₹1,535. Currently, it is at ₹1,213
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any investment
