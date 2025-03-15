Business

Kirloskar Oil to DLF: 8 top stocks for long term investments

1. Kirloskar Oil Engines Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Axis Direct advises buying Kirloskar Oil Engines shares for 15 days. The target price is ₹717 and the stop loss is ₹637

2. Narayana Hrudaya Share Price Target

Axis Direct advises buying Narayana Hrudaya shares in the 5-15 day range. The target for this share is ₹1,785 and the stop loss should be ₹1,513

3. Maharashtra Seamless Share Price Target

Axis Direct is also bullish on iron and steel products company Maharashtra Seamless. The target price is ₹734 and the stop loss is ₹646. Buy the share for 15 days

4. Avanti Feeds Share Price Target

Axis Direct advises betting on Avanti Feeds shares. The target for this share is ₹985 and the stop loss should be ₹770. Buy the share for 5 to 15 days

5. Kaveri Seed Company Share Price Target

Axis Direct advises betting on agriculture products company Kaveri Seeds. The target for 5-15 days is ₹1,213. A stop loss of ₹1,015 should be placed on this share

6. DLF Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Sharekhan advises buying DLF Ltd shares. For the long term, this share is expected to return up to 50% from the current price of ₹658

7. Can Fin Homes Share Price Target

Sharekhan advises buying Can Fin Homes shares for the long term. The target price for this share is ₹850, which is about 40% higher than the current price of ₹604

8. ZEN Technologies Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Elara Capital has given a buy rating on ZEN Technologies shares. The target price for this share for the long term is ₹1,535. Currently, it is at ₹1,213

Note

Be sure to consult your market expert before making any investment

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 15: Check rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold

Qatar Gold Rate on March 15: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices

UAE Gold Rate on March 15: Rate of 24k 8 gm gold DROPS by AED 2

Gold price SURGES high post Holi: Check 24k gold rates on March 15