6 key features of tax-saving in Mutual Funds

Tax Benefits

Investments in ELSS qualify for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, allowing investors to reduce their taxable income by up to ₹1.5 lakh annually.

Equity Exposure

ELSS funds primarily invest in equities, offering the potential for higher returns compared to traditional savings instruments due to their equity market exposure.

Lock-In Period

ELSS funds have a mandatory lock-in period of 3 years, during which the invested amount cannot be withdrawn. This encourages long-term investing and helps in wealth accumulation.

Diversification

These funds invest in a diversified portfolio of stocks across various sectors and industries, which helps in spreading risk and potentially enhances returns.

Professional Management

ELSS funds are managed by professional fund managers who make investment decisions based on market research and analysis, aiming to achieve optimal returns.

Systematic Investment Plans

Investors can invest in ELSS through SIPs, allowing them to contribute a fixed amount regularly. This approach helps in averaging out the cost of investment.

