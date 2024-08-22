Business

Paytm to Zomato: Stocks to watch on August 22

Image credits: Freepik

Zomato, Paytm

Zomato will buy Paytm's entertainment ticketing business for Rs 2,048 crore. The agreement includes a 12-month transition period on the Paytm app.

Image credits: freepik

Karnataka Bank

The Karnataka Bank Employees Association has called a walkout on August 28 to protest acts by Bank of India management. The strike may disrupt the bank's routine operations.

Image credits: freepik

BEML

BEML has entered into strategic cooperation with the Indian Navy to develop sophisticated maritime applications for defense. 

Image credits: freepik

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma has agreed with Pharmazz Inc. to invest up to $15 million.

Image credits: freepik

Coal India

Coal India is actively pursuing the acquisition of important minerals, including lithium, both domestically and internationally.

Image credits: Freepik

Muthoot Capital

 Muthoot Capital may consider financing up to Rs 50 crore through a debt offering on August 24. This action is part of a larger strategy to bolster its financial resources.

Image credits: freepik
Find Next One