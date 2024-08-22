Paytm to Zomato: Stocks to watch on August 22

Business
Zomato will buy Paytm's entertainment ticketing business for Rs 2,048 crore. The agreement includes a 12-month transition period on the Paytm app.
The Karnataka Bank Employees Association has called a walkout on August 28 to protest acts by Bank of India management. The strike may disrupt the bank's routine operations.
BEML has entered into strategic cooperation with the Indian Navy to develop sophisticated maritime applications for defense.
Sun Pharma has agreed with Pharmazz Inc. to invest up to $15 million.
Coal India is actively pursuing the acquisition of important minerals, including lithium, both domestically and internationally.
Muthoot Capital may consider financing up to Rs 50 crore through a debt offering on August 24. This action is part of a larger strategy to bolster its financial resources.