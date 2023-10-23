Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

     

    Asianet Suvarna News editor Ajit Hanamakkanavar, who is covering the Israel-Palestine war, visited Kibbutz Be’eri, located a mere two kilometres from the Gaza border. The Kibbutz, which had a population of about 1,000 residents about 15 days ago, is today in shambles. Walls sprayed with bullets, burnt-down houses and traces of RPG attack... the Asianet News crew witnessed the carnage unleashed by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: '9/11, 26/11, Tsunami... but this was the worst brutality I ever saw in my life'

