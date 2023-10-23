Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: '9/11, 26/11, Tsunami... but this was the worst brutality I ever saw in my life'

Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajit Hanamakkanavar speaks to Yasi Qauda, a seasoned expert in rescue operations, compares the carnage he saw at Kibbutz Be’eri, located a mere two kilometres from the Gaza border, to some of the worst he has witnessed in his 33-year career, citing horrifying scenes of carnage and unimaginable suffering.

Yasi Qauda will never forget the scenes and scale of death and destruction he witnessed at Kibbutz Be’eri, located a mere two kilometres from the Gaza border. He was among the rescue personnel who witnessed the brutality unleashed upon the community members by the Hamas terrorists. Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajit Hanamakkanavar, who is covering the Israel-Palestine war, visited the Kibbutz which had a population of about 1,000 residents about 15 days ago. Here, he met Yasi Qauda, a key figure in the rescue operation near the Gaza border.

On that fateful Saturday of October 7, approximately 300 terrorists infiltrated the area, unleashing a devastating massacre. They were heavily armed with pistols, Kalashnikov rifles, RPGs, hand grenades, swords, and knives. This brutal attack resulted in the loss of 100 lives, as the attackers targeted people inside their homes and then set them ablaze.

The attackers were relentless in their determination, resorting to grenades and RPGs, ensuring that those inside shelters would not escape alive.

Tragically, six children from the same house fell victim to the brutality. Yasi Qauda, who has extensive experience in rescue operations worldwide for 33 years, including responding to major events like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 9/11 twin tower incident in the United States, emphasized that the past two weeks have been among the worst he has ever witnessed.

He described the grim scenes of carnage, with unrecognizable bodies, including children, babies, and pregnant women. Qauda recalled the heart-wrenching sight of a mother and her baby, hugging one another, both burnt alive.

When asked about the difference between this incident and the eight wars Israel has experienced previously, Qauda explained that previous conflicts were typically between armies and soldiers, but this recent tragedy involved civilians. Out of the 1400 casualties, nearly 1000 were innocent civilians.

He highlighted that the victims, who were burnt alive, were ordinary people. He expressed empathy for the people in Gaza, explaining that many had unknowingly provided support to militants with food, shelter, and medicine for over two decades. He underscored that they do not view these individuals as animals, but rather as people who have been ensnared by the influence of terrorists.