First COVID-19 shot recipient in the United States, Sandra Lindsay, is now a vaccine activist

New York nurse Sandra Lindsay became a Covid-19 vaccine celebrity by accident. Since being lauded as the first person in America to take the Covid-19 vaccine jab, Lindsay has become a prominent face in United States' biggest-ever vaccination campaign. Lindsay has spoken at events in US and Jamaica, where she is from and has been promoting the Covid-19 shot at several Zoom town halls as well.

"I encourage people to speak to experts who can answer their queries, to access trusted science. I let them know that it's OK to ask questions," Lindsay said.

On December 14, 2020, Lindsay got her Covid-19 jab in a widely televised moment. Following the US FDA approval, the first shipment of the vaccine arrived at hospitals for high-risk health care workers. It was not an easy time for Lindsay, who witnessed the impact of the deadly coronavirus pandemic up close at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens.

As the critical care nursing director at the hospital, Lindsay witnessed an overwhelming loss of lives and livelihoods. "I just felt broken, defeated, just tired and burned out," said Lindsay.

Northwell Health had asked for volunteers to get the Covid-19 vaccine, and Lindsay was the first among those who volunteered. The moment was aired on television, and she became widely regarded as the first American to get the jab outside of a clinical trial.

Since then, Lindsay has won recognition by US President Joe Biden as an "Outstanding American by Choice".

Even as the Omicron variant grips America with new surges in Covid-19 cases across the country, Lindsay is still addressing fears and misinformation around the vaccines. Some mistakenly believe the jabs aren't needed if they eat well and exercise, Lindsay said. Others say the Covid vaccines are a way for the government to track people or an experiment on Black people.

Also read: As Omicron takes over world, nearly 130,000 COVID cases reported in UK, 180,000 in Europe

Lindsay also added that she acknowledges the mistrust in communities of colour, which stems from past history. However, the Northwell Health nurse reassured the masses that there are safeguards in place, noting she did her own research before taking the jab.

"We've had millions, and millions of world over get vaccinated without any significant adverse event," Lindsay said.

She also emphasised that getting a shot will help protect those around us. Some worries, like the fear of needles, can be easier to address, she added.

Lindsay also offered to comfort a 9-year-old girl, who got her shot at the hospital after children became eligible for the vaccines. Although Lindsay did not administer the shot because she is not a pediatric nurse, she held the girl's hand while the shot was being given. Later, this heart-warming gesture won Lindsay appreciation by receiving a letter from the girl who said how much her kindness had meant.

Looking back, Lindsay also said she is grateful for the role she has been able to play to help people overcome vaccine hesitancy. She concluded that it's very rewarding to hear people come up to her and say, 'Thank you very much. You've inspired me to get vaccinated'.