    As Omicron takes over world, nearly 130,000 COVID cases reported in UK, 180,000 in Europe

    In recent weeks, daily cases in the UK have surpassed 100,000 for the first time during the epidemic, as Omicron has emerged as the dominant strain of Covid-19.

    As Omicron takes over world, nearly 130,000 COVID cases reported in UK, 180,000 in Europe
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 12:46 PM IST
    England and Wales recorded over 130,000 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, a daily record count as Omicron variant cases soar and the UK's four nations' reactions continue to differ. Authorities in London and Cardiff reported 129,471 new cases, while Scotland's devolved government reported 9,360 infections, and Northern Ireland provided no new statistics due to the Christmas vacations. In recent weeks, daily cases in the UK have surpassed 100,000 for the first time during the epidemic, as Omicron has emerged as the dominant strain of Covid-19.

    With a viral death toll surpassing 150,000, Britain is already among the worst-affected countries in Europe. Following the recent increase in infections, the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have all imposed additional restrictions on hospitality and larger social gatherings. However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is alone responsible for health policy in England, has opted not to follow suit with stricter limitations. Under pressure from his governing Conservatives not to pass new regulations, he has concentrated on expanding the country's vaccination booster programme.

    By Tuesday, about 33 million third doses had been provided, as officials rush to fulfil a goal of giving a booster shot to all adults by the end of the month. Even though additional limitations were implemented in Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Belfast this week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid stated that no more rules would be implemented before the New Year.

    Also Read | Omicron variant: As India tightens Covid restrictions, US goes ahead and eases them

    Meanwhile, France recorded the most Covid cases in Europe in a single day, with 1,79,807 cases reported in a single day, even as the region tried to limit the spread of the newly identified and more virulent Omicron form. Along with France, Italy, Greece, Portugal, and England reported a daily high number of cases. French Health Minister Olivier Véran has warned that France might witness up to 2,50,000 cases per day by the beginning of January, while the French Hospital Federation has stated that the "most difficult weeks are still to come."

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 12:46 PM IST
