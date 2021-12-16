  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases: Study

    Dec 16, 2021, 8:45 PM IST

    Even as the world grips with the threat of the new Omicron variant of the Covid-19, a new study has found that countries that imposed stringent face mask mandates witnessed significantly slower mortality as opposed to the nations that did not imply strict rules.

    Research that appeared in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier, studied the impact of face mask rules on Covid-19 mortality in 44 countries with a combined population of nearly one billion. The study found that over time, the number of Covid-19 related death cases significantly reduced in countries that imposed face mask mandate, compared to those that did not. The study indicates that masks provide an extra layer of protection that could help prevent unnecessary Covid-19 deaths.

    Out of the 44 countries studied, 27 nations were those that imposed face mask policies, and 17 were those that did not impose any strict face mask mandate. The top 50 countries in the UNDP Human Development Index list were chosen for this study. However, the United States and Canada were not part of this research due to the lack of a unified national policy on health in the two countries. Apart from these, New Zealand, Australia, Chile and Argentina were also omitted to avoid potential season ability characteristics.

    Researchers looked at Covid-19 deaths between February 15, 2020, the date of the 1st confirmed death in the list of countries, to May 31, 2020, when nations began to lift lockdown measures.

    Also read: Leak from Wuhan lab region 'more likely' as origin of COVID: Canadian biologist to UK Parliament

    The study revealed that a total of 21,67,664 Covid-19 deaths were reported in these 44 countries during the above mentioned period, of which 12,53,757 deaths were reported in countries without face mask policies, and 9,13,907 deaths were recorded in nations with face mask rules.

    According to the study, the average Covid-19 mortality per million population during the same period stood at 48.40 in countries with face mask mandate, as opposed to 288.54 in nations without face mask policies. Interestingly, although the countries that did not impose strict face mask rules witnessed a lower Covid-19 daily mortality at the start, over a period of time, the death rate rapidly surpassed the nations that made face masks compulsory.

    With governments world over scrambling to ensure full vaccination of the population, this study provides yet another insight on the importance of wearing face masks as a preventive measure against Covid-19.

    Recent Videos

    Giving chest compression on person suffering from heart attack can save a life: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Giving chest compression on person suffering from cardiac arrest can save a life: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists-ycb

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas

    ISL 2021-22: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB’s Antonio Habas

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup - gps
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    Must See

    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases Study
    Video Icon
    World News

    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases: Study

    Giving chest compression on person suffering from heart attack can save a life: Manipal Hospital-ycb
    Video Icon
    India News

    Giving chest compression on person suffering from cardiac arrest can save a life: Manipal Hospital

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists-ycb
    Video Icon
    India News

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists