  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leak from Wuhan lab region 'more likely' as origin of COVID: Canadian biologist to UK Parliament

    When asked about the likelihood of a lab leak being the cause of the pandemic, Chan stated that a "lab origin is more plausible than natural origin at this moment."
     

    Leak from Wuhan lab region more likely as origin of COVID Canadian biologist to UK Parliament gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Canada, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 3:19 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A cross-party members of Parliament on the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee was advised by a Canadian molecular expert that a leak from a facility in China's Wuhan region is now the "most conceivable" cause of the COVID-19 international epidemic. Dr. Alina Chan, a gene therapy and cell engineering specialist and co-author of 'Viral: The Search for the Origin of COVID-19,' told a Parliament panel hearing scientific research evidence that the pandemic was triggered by a specific characteristic of the coronavirus known as the "furin cleavage site." It is associated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. When asked about the likelihood of a lab leak being the cause of the pandemic, Chan stated that a "lab origin is more plausible than natural origin at this moment."

    She stated that everyone agrees that a catastrophic occurrence occurred at the Huanan Seafood Market, a superspreader event caused by people. She said that there is no evidence pointing to the virus's natural animal origin at that market. When asked if she was confident that the world would ultimately discover the actual origins of COVID-19, Chan responded it was only a matter of time. She also stated that it is now unsafe for anyone who knows the cause of the epidemic to come forward. It may be five years or fifty years from now, but we live in a time where so much data is being collected and preserved.

    "

    Concerning whether the virus was changed in the lab before the breach, Chan stated that they have heard from many top virologists that a genetically engineered origin of this virus is feasible, including virologists who developed the initial SARS virus. She claims the virus possesses a one-of-a-kind trait known as the furin cleavage site.
    Her co-author, Lord Matt Ridley, was also questioned about the lab leak scenario, and he agreed with Chan that it was "more probable than not" the source of the epidemic.
    Ridley and Chan agreed that any leak was most likely an "accident" when he recounted scientists' travel a few years ago to bring SARS-like viruses back to Wuhan for studies.

    Also Read | First case of COVID identified in Wuhan was days later than previously reported: Reports

    According to the World Health Organization, Richard Horton, Editor-in-Chief of 'The Lancet,' the lab leak idea underlying COVID-19 is a "hypothesis that has to be taken seriously and examined further" (WHO). The evidence session is part of the Science and Technology Committee of the UK Parliament's enquiry into "reproducibility and research integrity," which is slated to release its conclusions in 2022.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2021, 3:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vladimir Putin's aide says Russia, India and China to hold summit very soon

    Vladimir Putin's aide says Russia, India and China to hold summit very soon

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk advises youngsters to study human interactive careers for a brighter future-dnm

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk advises youngsters to study human interactive careers for a brighter future

    WHO expects increase in number of deaths hospitalisations due to Omicron gcw

    WHO expects increase in number of deaths, hospitalisations due to Omicron

    California reintroduces mask regulation for indoor public venues till January 15 to curb spread of COVID gcw

    California reintroduces mask regulation for indoor public venues till January 15 to curb spread of COVID

    7 dot 3 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia triggers tsunami warning gcw

    7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia, triggers tsunami warning

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022: South African legendary pacer Dale Steyn to be SunRisers Hyderabad bowling coach?-ayh

    IPL 2022: South African legendary pacer Dale Steyn to be SunRisers Hyderabad bowling coach?

    Food processing, natural farming will help in transforming farm sector: PM Modi-dnm

    Food processing, natural farming will help in transforming farm sector: PM Modi

    Kareena Kapoor to Shanaya Kapoor and 3 more Bollywood celebs test COVID-19 positive RCB

    Kareena Kapoor to Shanaya Kapoor and 3 more Bollywood celebs test COVID-19 positive

    Did Ranbir Kapoor ask Alia Bhatt about their wedding date in front of the media? Here is what happened drb

    Did Ranbir Kapoor ask Alia Bhatt about their wedding date in front of the media? Here is what happened

    Tom Holland had a crush on this woman, before meeting Zendaya, check out SCJ

    Tom Holland had a crush on this woman, before meeting Zendaya, check out

    Recent Videos

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists-ycb

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas

    ISL 2021-22: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB’s Antonio Habas

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Video Icon