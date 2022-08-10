Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Some cars were swept away on a flooded road in western parts of Indore leading to Sirpur lake due to the strong water current on Tuesday night. One of the scary incidents was caught on camera. Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said no loss of life was reported in the incident. 

    Aug 10, 2022, 3:55 PM IST

    Incessant downpour flooded low-lying areas in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Tuesday night where some cars were swept away. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that heavy to very heavy rains are expected at isolated places in Madhya Pradesh. 

    On Tuesday night, some cars were swept away on a flooded road in western parts of Indore leading to Sirpur lake due to the strong water current. Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said no loss of life was reported in the incident. Indore recorded 108.9 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, a Meteorological department official said, adding that rains are likely to continue in the city for the next two days. According to Indore Collector Manish Singh, a pond in the Nihalpur Mandi area started overflowing after heavy showers.

    Efforts were made to drain out the water from residential areas nearby, he said, adding that the situation in the city is under control at the moment. He further said that the rising water level of rivers and lakes in rural parts of the district and nearby residential colonies is being monitored constantly.

