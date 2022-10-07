ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

The FIFA World Cup 2022 fever has gripped football enthusiasts worldwide, and one fan showcased his balancing skills with the official ball Al Rihla outside Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi ahead of ISL 2022-23's kick-off clash between Kerala Blasters and East Bengal FC.

The Qatar World Cup 2022 is under two months away, and football enthusiasts worldwide are gearing up for the showpiece event. On Friday, one such fan was spotted outside Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 clash between Kerala Blasters and East Bengal FC. However, what stunned the crowd was the fan's unique balancing act.

The Kerala Blasters fan did a splendid job balancing the official World Cup 2022 ball - Al Rihla - on his forehead for a long time. Sporting the home team's yellow jersey, the fan focused on his balancing act and did not take his eyes off the ball.

Translating to 'the journey' in Arabic, Al Rihla's design has been inspired by Qatar's unique architecture, "iconic" boats and national flag.

According to Adidas, the official World Cup 2022 ball will move quicker in the air than any of the previous balls used in the tournament and is said to provide "the highest level of accuracy and reliability on the field of play".

The core of the Al Rihla has been designed to "improve accuracy and consistency" and support quick passages of play while keeping shape. The 20 panels of the ball are included to help enhance aerodynamics, helping players improve the accuracy and swerve of their shots.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters, who ended the last ISL season as runners-up losing out on penalties to Hyderabad FC, will look to make a solid start in this year's campaign.

