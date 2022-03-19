ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team, admits Hyderabad FC's coach

A sea of yellow will welcome both Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC when the two teams donning similar colours will take the PJN Stadium in Fatorda aspiring to crown their respective seasons with a Indian Super League trophy, in the final in Goa on Sunday.

Ahead of their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 final clash against Kerala Blasters, Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez heaped praises on his side for a stellar show this season, along with overcoming Covid-19 isolations and bio-bubble complications that hampered their rhythm from time to time.

On Sunday, the Nizams are set to play Kerala Blasters FC in the final of the ongoing tournament at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Having started steadily, the Hyderabad-based franchise picked up the pace midway through the season and were at the helm of the points table for the majority of the season before giving away their place to eventual League Winners' Shield holders Jamshedpur FC.

However, they managed to beat ATK Mohun Bagan in the two-legged semi-final to set up a title shot.

In a pre-match press conference, Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez said, "I think that it was a hard season, especially in terms of mentality. But I think that we have a very good thing, which is our strength in the group, that we have, with the players, and with the staff, and all are working in the same direction."

"I think that the club is growing step by step, season by season. We were very, very close last season. This season we finished second, and we'll always have the doubt of what would happen if we played the match against Jamshedpur FC with a full-strength squad. If we had won that game, we could have been the League Winners' Shield holders," the coach added.

"But okay, we know that every team had problems due to the Covid-19 situation. But, I am very, very satisfied, the players are incredible, and it felt good to train them. Now, there's only one game left. Anything can happen tomorrow," Marquez stated.

When asked if he expected to face Kerala Blasters FC to be in the final at the start of the season, Marquez said, "No and Yes. Because the characteristic of the Hero ISL 2021-22 is that every team can beat every team. There are (strong) teams which did not qualify for the finals."

"We knew that if we were not good with our performance, we could lose to any team. At the moments we were good, we knew that we could beat every team. It has been a season of ups and downs for Kerala Blasters FC. They did not start well, but sometimes football is like this," he added.

Sharing his views on seeing fans back in the stadium after a year for the grand finale, the Hyderabad FC head coach said, "It's fantastic. Football is for the fans because when you play without people in the stands, you can hear everything that is being spoken on the other bench. And when the stadium is full, maybe you cannot hear anything. It is better, for the players, for the atmosphere, if you can play it in front of 18,000 or 20,000 people, it's better,"

Hyderabad FC midfielder Joao Victor, who was also present at the press conference, spoke about how appealing it is for players to play in front of spectators after having played the entire season in front of empty stands.

"We prepare all the season for this moment. Now, I don't think there is any team that hadn't thought of playing in the final when the season started. So we prepare all our lives to be in a game like this, so we are ready. And of course, even for the experienced players like Bartholomew Ogbeche, Juanan and even me, it is a really important game for us," Victor said.