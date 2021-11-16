Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

Had Usain Bolt participated in the Tokyo 2020 Games, would he have clinched a fourth straight Olympic 100m gold win? At least, the sprint legend thinks he could have given that the winning time of 9.80 clocked by Italy's Lamont Jacobs was well within his reach.

In a recent interview with the AFP international news agency, Usain Bolt revealed that he considered a potential comeback in Tokyo. The 35-year-old said since he's already achieved everything in the sport, it was all about motivation while considering coming out of retirement.

Also read: Usain Bolt talks about his favourite cricket team, Manchester United missing out on Antonio Conte and more

Usain Bolt, who dominated the sport for a generation, bagged eight Olympic gold medals and lost a ninth when his 2008 4x100m relay teammate Nesta Carter failed a retrospective drugs test. The sprint legend claimed it was annoying and frustrating to watch the Tokyo Olympics 2020 from his home in Jamaica as his fellow countrymen flopped while Lamont Jacobs bagged a shock win. The Italian clocked 9.80 sec to bag the gold medal at the 100m final at a Covid-emptied Tokyo National Stadium.

Bolt said, "I missed it. I was like, I wish I were there. Because for me, I live for those moments. So it was hard to watch. I have pushed the barrier so far, and then I started going backwards time-wise, so for me, 9.80 seconds was possible to get done."