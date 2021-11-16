  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Nov 16, 2021, 5:04 PM IST

    Had Usain Bolt participated in the Tokyo 2020 Games, would he have clinched a fourth straight Olympic 100m gold win? At least, the sprint legend thinks he could have given that the winning time of 9.80 clocked by Italy's Lamont Jacobs was well within his reach. 

    In a recent interview with the AFP international news agency, Usain Bolt revealed that he considered a potential comeback in Tokyo. The 35-year-old said since he's already achieved everything in the sport, it was all about motivation while considering coming out of retirement.

    Also read: Usain Bolt talks about his favourite cricket team, Manchester United missing out on Antonio Conte and more

    Usain Bolt, who dominated the sport for a generation, bagged eight Olympic gold medals and lost a ninth when his 2008 4x100m relay teammate Nesta Carter failed a retrospective drugs test. The sprint legend claimed it was annoying and frustrating to watch the Tokyo Olympics 2020 from his home in Jamaica as his fellow countrymen flopped while Lamont Jacobs bagged a shock win. The Italian clocked 9.80 sec to bag the gold medal at the 100m final at a Covid-emptied Tokyo National Stadium.

    Bolt said, "I missed it. I was like, I wish I were there. Because for me, I live for those moments. So it was hard to watch. I have pushed the barrier so far, and then I started going backwards time-wise, so for me, 9.80 seconds was possible to get done."

    Recent Videos

    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon
    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif love saga here is how they fell in love drb

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s love saga; here is how they fell in love

    Video Icon
    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more RCB

    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021: The Big Numbers and Stats-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: The Big Numbers

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif love saga here is how they fell in love drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s love saga; here is how they fell in love

    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more

    From avoiding sugar to managing stress: Ways to keep the heart healthy YCB
    Video Icon
    Health

    From avoiding sugar to managing stress: Ways to keep the heart healthy

    Shine bright this Diwali with these 5 easy makeup tips (WATCH)
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Shine bright this Diwali with these 5 easy makeup tips (WATCH)

    Puneeth Rajkumar helped 4 people get their vision back; Details here - ycb
    Video Icon
    India News

    Puneeth Rajkumar helped 4 people get their vision back; Details here

    RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Power Star laid to rest with state honours at Kanteerava Studios beside father's tomb-dnm
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Power Star laid to rest with state honours at Kanteerava Studios beside father's tomb

    Must See

    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace
    Video Icon
    Europe

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif love saga here is how they fell in love drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s love saga; here is how they fell in love

    desktopAdmobileAd