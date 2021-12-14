Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

Popular among alcohol consumers, red wine has been consumed since time immemorial. The drink, known as an instrument of leisure & relaxation for wine lovers, also comes with a number of benefits for the health.

Some of the common benefits of red wine are credited to the presence of antioxidants. Red wine also boasts about aiding a heart-healthy. It is your go-to drink to consume if on a weight loss diet.

A number of studies have endorsed the health and beauty benefits of that occasional glass of red wine. Red wine is also used in a number of luxury facials and spa treatments around the world. However, if you're looking for tha flawless skin, then you must consider adding red wine to your skin routine. Here's a look at some of the benefits that you can reap:

Red wine is a popular anti-ageing drinks, which also has long-lasting positive effects on skin & hair. The presence of antioxidants like flavonoids, resveratrol and tannins combat skin ageing by restoring collagen and elastic fibres.

Red wine also helps one sleep better due to the presence of melatonin, the hormone which regulates our sleep cycles.

Red wine also aids in getting an even skin tone and regain that elusive glow on your face. Red wine is loaded with antiseptic and antibacterial properties that can help fight acne breakouts.

Applying red wine topically on your face can clear pores and hence, prevent acne.

