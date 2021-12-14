  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Dec 14, 2021, 3:39 PM IST

    Popular among alcohol consumers, red wine has been consumed since time immemorial. The drink, known as an instrument of leisure & relaxation for wine lovers, also comes with a number of benefits for the health.

    Some of the common benefits of red wine are credited to the presence of antioxidants. Red wine also boasts about aiding a heart-healthy. It is your go-to drink to consume if on a weight loss diet.

    A number of studies have endorsed the health and beauty benefits of that occasional glass of red wine. Red wine is also used in a number of luxury facials and spa treatments around the world. However, if you're looking for tha flawless skin, then you must consider adding red wine to your skin routine. Here's a look at some of the benefits that you can reap:

    Red wine is a popular anti-ageing drinks, which also has long-lasting positive effects on skin & hair. The presence of antioxidants like flavonoids, resveratrol and tannins combat skin ageing by restoring collagen and elastic fibres.

    Red wine also helps one sleep better due to the presence of melatonin, the hormone which regulates our sleep cycles. 

    Red wine also aids in getting an even skin tone and regain that elusive glow on your face. Red wine is loaded with antiseptic and antibacterial properties that can help fight acne breakouts. 

    Applying red wine topically on your face can clear pores and hence, prevent acne.

    Also read:

    Christmas shopping scams: 6 ways to protect yourself

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1

    Video Icon
    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Video Icon
    Formula One Abu Dhabi GP From F1 driver Jos Verstappen's son to 2021 champion look back at max verstappen journey

    From F1 driver’s son to 2021 Champion: Here’s a look back at Max Verstappen’s journey

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup - gps
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    Must See

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border
    Video Icon
    India News

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border (WATCH)

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen