Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

The situation escalated when Salma and her superior, Mohammad Shameer, associated with the orphanage, reportedly issued threats to NCPCR's chief, Priyank Kanoongo, during the investigation.

In a socking incident, an inspection led by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in Karnataka's Bengaluru unearthed a web of illicit activities involving a mosque, an illegal orphanage, and alleged human trafficking to Gulf countries.

Led by its chief, the NCPCR team stumbled upon dire conditions within the illegal orphanage, housing as many as 20 girls, including orphans, who were living in substandard conditions devoid of even basic amenities like windows.

Shockingly, the inspection also raised suspicions of human trafficking, particularly to Gulf countries under the guise of marriage. The situation escalated when Salma and her superior, Mohammad Shameer, associated with the orphanage, reportedly issued threats to NCPCR's chief, Priyank Kanoongo, during the investigation. Local authorities allegedly declined to register an FIR regarding the matter.

Adding to the situation, the gang allegedly posed further threats by indicating plans to incite a crowd through announcements made from the mosque.

